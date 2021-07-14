Lindsey Walter became a certified groomer in September 2018 and has been running her business, Lou’s Doggy Doos, in Ellsworth for a year now. She said she loves educating dog owners about proper grooming and helping shy dogs become more confident in her shop.
We spoke with her about what she likes about her job, what she hopes to accomplish for the community and more.
What do you hope to accomplish for the Ellsworth community?
I hope to provide our community with an affordable, teaching and safe place to bring their dogs for their haircuts. I want our community to not only feel comfortable bringing their animals in but I want to educate them more about their pets to understand them better.
What particular issue/topic do you advocate for?
The biggest thing I advocate for is to know when your dog needs to be groomed and how often to come. When an owner is not educated on the severity of issues that can come from not grooming their dog correctly, they do not fix the issue.
A dog should be as well taken care of as a kid should be and leaving them go for too long is not OK. I like to give people that chance to help get them on the right track and let them know why something should be done more often.
What is one thing you like most about your job?
One thing I absolutely love to see in my job is seeing the dogs who used to be terrified of anyone grooming them come into the salon wagging their tails and all excited for their groom. A happy dog coming into my salon is definitely worth any trouble this job has.
What do you find difficult about your job?
Honestly all of it can be difficult at different times. This job is not as easy as everyone thinks it is. Between doing difficult dogs, to doing one last bath for an elderly dog to go to doggy heaven, it can all be a bit overwhelming. It just depends on the day.
What do you do outside of your job?
Outside of work I like to go to barrel races with my horse and go trail riding. I also love to take my dogs out to the doggy park.
