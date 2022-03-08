Lottie Aslakson joined the Red Wing Heritage Preservation Commission in January to keep He Mni Can safe for visitors while maintaining its history.
“[Its] is a major sightseeing spot and should be highlighted with all of the new improvements,” she said.
Aslakson, an area native, has always loved Red Wing due to its rich history and community.
“My grandfather (my mentor) collected antiques and made me realize that preserving items and buildings is so important,” she said. “Our future youth need to know the history of our beloved city.”
Joining the commission felt like the natural next step in Aslakson’s journey to preserve older things.
“I hope to provide input as to our historic buildings downtown,” she said. “I want to show off these buildings to our tourists who visit.”
When Aslakson isn’t doing commission work, she plans different Red Wing Elks programs, including youth camp, bike rodeo and Memorial Day events.
