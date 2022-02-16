Lisbeth Nelson Butler has always been interested in older architecture.
“We lived in a historic district in Des Moines before we moved to [the area and that was [beautiful],” Butler said.
After settling in Red Wing, Butler decided to continue her love of antique things by joining the Heritage Preservation Commission in the early 1990s.
“I [always] hope to preserve buildings and other heritage places, and remind the people of the amazing treasures that we have here,” she said.
Butler likes meeting people and knowing what is happening around town – which the commission helps her accomplish.
During meetings, she keeps up with different heritage issues that need to be addressed and admits sometimes they can become contentious and uncomfortable. To avoid this, Butler tries to focus on the best solution for difficult matters.
“We really do try to make things better, for people, too,” she said.
Butler retired from her teaching career in 2016 and likes to travel when she isn’t with family or having commission discussion.
