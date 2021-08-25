Catherine Friend, author of many published works including “Spark” and “Sheepish,” has served on the Red Wing Library Board for just under a year. As a writer herself, she has always cherished libraries and encourages others to do the same.
The Republican Eagle spoke with her about the board, her career and more.
What inspired you to join?
As a writer, I appreciate libraries so much. They make a huge range of books available so everyone has access to more than just what’s on their Facebook or Twitter feeds. The real world is bigger than that.
What do you hope to accomplish for the residents of Red Wing?
I hope we can continue to make the library welcoming for everyone. The library went “fine-free” this year, which is a huge step toward making the library more accessible to all Red Wing residents.
What is one particular topic/issue that you advocate for?
It’s never too late to get a library card and start reading. Last year my family started a Zoom book group during the pandemic. My aunt in North Dakota has never been much of a reader, but in order to join us, she applied for her very first library card. She was 80. With that library card, she’s discovered the wonder of interlibrary loans. She’s discovered that she loves to read books and discuss them, something she’s never had time to do before. I’m so proud of her for diving into something that’s so new for her.
What is one thing you like most about being on the board?
The Library Board gives me a way to both continue learning about libraries and to participate in the community.
What do you do outside of the board?
I’ve been a writer for about 30 years. For 25 of those years, my spouse and I raised sheep, chickens and beef steers outside of Zumbrota. We moved to Red Wing a few years ago. I write children’s books, memoir and novels, and teach writing workshops now and then.
