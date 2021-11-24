Judie Kae Bowes began volunteering on the Red Wing Public Library Board in 2017 with one goal in mind: helping the book community prosper by listening to its needs.
The Republican Eagle spoke with Bowes about her position, interests and more.
What inspired you to join the board?
The only inspiration came about when someone from the Friends of the Library recommended that I may find it interesting. At that time, a FOL member would represent the group at each monthly Library Board meeting. I did serve in that capacity a few times so I had seen the workings of the board.
What do you hope to accomplish for the residents of Red Wing?
Accomplishments simply center around serving the library in being able to promote the continued use of our library for all the residents of Red Wing, whatever need may be required.
What is one particular topic/issue that you advocate for?
No one particular topic is an advocate of mine. I am present to study, listen and support the continued proper use of our city library.
What do you do outside of the board?
Other than serving on the Library Board, I volunteer as a book sale chairman, completing other responsibilities I may be needed for the FOL. I serve on the First Lutheran Church board as the vice chairman, and I am part of the PVA administrative board. I am active with a Circle for Bible study, I lecture (read the scripture) when needed, help serve communion and every three or four weeks I assist in counting weekly donations for the church. I do occasionally volunteer at the Sheldon Theatre which is always a joy.
