Books, libraries and writing, oh my!
Jacqueline West -- published author and mom -- joined the Red Wing Library Board in January to assist with programs for young readers and writers.
The Republican Eagle spoke with West about the board, her career and more.
What inspired you to join the board?
As a writer, a parent of two young kids and a giant bookworm, I'm passionate about public libraries. A library is truly the heart of the community. It’s a space that belongs to all of us.
What do you hope to accomplish for the residents of Red Wing?
I hope that I can help the Red Wing Public Library continue to be a place that's accessible and inviting to everyone.
What is one particular topic or issue that you advocate for?
I'm especially interested in programs for young readers and writers. Kids who are avid library users will carry those effects through the rest of their lives.
What is one thing you like most about your job?
Getting to work with other people who value libraries so highly is a privilege.
What do you find difficult about being on the board?
The pandemic makes everything more complicated. The library staff and board are constantly navigating unfamiliar situations and trying to balance making community connections with the need for public safety isn't easy.
What do you do outside of the board?
I've been a full-time writer for the past 11 years. I write middle grade novels and young adult books as well as poetry and short fiction for adults. Lots of info at jacquelinewest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.