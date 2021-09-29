Dawn Erickson joined the Red Wing Library Board for the second time in 2014 and said a top priority of hers is to attract new users.
The Republican Eagle spoke with Erickson about her board position, what she hopes to accomplish and more.
What inspired you to join the Library Board?
The Red Wing Public Library is one of our community’s best assets. I use the library for research for my artwork and business as well as for pleasure. Being on the board is a way I can give back for all that the library has provided for me.
What do you hope to accomplish for the residents of Red Wing?
At the end of 2020 and the end of my term as president, we were able to wipe out everyone’s library fines, giving all Red Wing library card holders a zero balance. On the first day of 2021 we became a ‘fine-free’ library providing equal access to all citizens of Red Wing.
Another project I’m working on is a booklet of the history of the library.
What is one particular topic/issue that you advocate for?
Attracting new users to the library and providing a welcoming place for everyone of all ages to experience the wonderful materials, programs and services the library offers.
What is one thing you like most about your position?
Brainstorming ideas and working with the other members to accomplish common goals.
What do you do outside of your position?
I am a textile artist and designer.
