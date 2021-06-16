Kim Wojcik works as the executive director of Pier 55 Red Wing Area Seniors and is excited for the upcoming day trips they are offering. She hopes to inspire the younger generation to value the local senior population and loves all the relationships she has made so far in her career.
We spoke with Wojcik about what inspires her work, what she likes about her job and more.
What inspired you to work at Pier 55?
The realization that the senior population is ever increasing and the value that they offer to the community is inspiring. Relationships I have made and continue to make are extremely special.
What do you hope to accomplish for the Red Wing community?
That every senior is able to have some type of connection outside of their home.
What is one particular topic/issue that you advocate for when helping seniors?
That younger generations know the value in the senior population and for seniors to feel connected and appreciated.
What is one thing you like most about your job?
The relationships I have experienced and the wonderful people I have been able to meet.
What do you find difficult about your job?
When those people or relationships are gone.
What do you do outside of your job?
I live in rural Red Wing, on a family farm and with my husband proudly raise 2 teenage sons, (18 and 17) and in addition to our two current pets, we added another (spoiled) German Shepard "Ruby" a little over a year ago.
Any exciting events coming up at Pier 55?
All of our events are exciting! Currently, we are offering various classes, groups, activities and if you can believe it, trips. Yes, we have several day trips coming up that we are excited about. Plays, sporting events and exhibits.
What programs does Pier 55 offer?
We offer so many programs that I wouldn't be able to list them all, ones that come to mind are: our thrift store, Annadee's Closet, fitness classes, coffee groups, blood pressure checks, virtual classes, travel shows, technology assistance, medical equipment lending and so much more.
