LeAnn Cady of Red Wing works as a digital literacy and technology instructor at Minnesota State College Southeast. When she was asked what her favorite part of the job is, Cady’s answer was clear: helping students.
“Teaching is the opportunity to help students lessen their apprehension about technology and develop computer skills,” she said. “I experience fulfillment when I see students overcome their limiting beliefs as they improve their self-image and gain confidence to move closer toward realizing their career aspirations and personal goals.”
Before Cady started her position with the college, she was a high school business and computer teacher with a dream of obtaining a second degree. After contemplating her decision, Cady decided to go for it and earned a master’s degree in business education at Southern New Hampshire University in 2008.
Shortly after, Cady moved to Red Wing to teach at MSC Southeast.
“I am excited to have [these] opportunities,” she said.
In addition to instructing, Cady now serves on different committees of interest at the college, including online learning and high school concurrent enrollment initiatives.
For more information on MSC Southeast’s technology courses, contact the Red Wing Campus at 507-453-2700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.