Thomas Young became a member of the Human Rights Commission in September 2021 to help unite Red Wing residents.
“I've always had a passion to serve, but it wasn't until the incident with George Floyd that I began to offer myself to help,” Young said. “I hope . . . to find a solution to help those who understand the problem we seem to have in this unfortunate ‘divide’ about race, equality and inclusion.”
Young admitted that commission work can be difficult at times due to lack of resources and length of meetings, but he does enjoy group discussions.
“The diversity of the membership of the HRC and the efforts, and ideas that we are discussing are very encouraging,” he said.
When Young isn’t participating in commission activities, he is a local minister, professional guitarist, vocalist and composer.
