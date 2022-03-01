Jennie Wendland – founder and executive director of Disability Support International – works everyday to make the world a more inclusive, equitable place for people living in less developed countries.
“The 'job' is often uncomfortable, raw, emotional and challenging,” Wendland said. “It is tough to be in that space, and there is rarely an easy answer. It would definitely be easier to disengage or to do something more comfortable. But I don't want to live a comfortable life. I want to live the life I believe God has called me to and to engage in what matters.”
Wendland said that many countries don’t put an emphasis on helping people with disabilities have access to basic human rights – including health care, education and personal interaction. This is something she hopes to change.
To localize her efforts, Wendland joined the Red Wing Human Rights Commission in 2017.
“While I spend most of my time focused on international disability development work, I also felt drawn to be part of the difficult and essential work of taking on some of the issues that matter right here in our community,” she said. “At the core, there are many similarities.”
While on the commission, Wendland advocates for inclusion, which she believes starts with truly loving your neighbor and making sure they feel like they are seen.
“I hope I can leverage the privilege and skills I have been blessed with and work together to proactively and reactively address some of the issues we need to address, to improve our community for all residents,” she said.
For more information about Disability Support International, visit www.ds-international.org.
