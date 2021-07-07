Beth Breeden, proud Army mom, has worked on the Red Wing Human Rights Commission for two terms and this year will be her last. She enjoys making the area more accessible for those with disabilities and is an ambassador of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society to educate people about a disease that she has herself.
We spoke with her about what inspired her to work on the commission, what she hopes to accomplish for the community and more.
What inspired you to work on the commission?
Myself being a minority, disabled person. Helping to make change in representing the community. The biggest one was helping make better handicap accessibility working with the city. Citizens that were disabled were a big part of advancing and bringing to the attention of the city.
What do you hope to accomplish for the Red Wing community?
Bringing and making things in need happen. Putting Red Wing back on the map.
What is one particular topic/issue that you advocate for?
Homeless is my biggest one and trying to help in any way I can. Each year I try to focus in on a topic I really want to be forward and yet not be afraid to bring change for others to think outside the box .
What is one thing you like most about your position?
Getting projects to research. l love putting in the time and effort to make and bring education to the community. Educating is ongoing, change is good.
What do you find difficult about your position?
Right now with the new movement that has and is happening, views are seen differently so our Human Rights Commission may not all be on the same page, so we need to respect and value everyone's views.
What do you do outside of the commission?
My oldest son just moved his family to make Red Wing his home. I enjoy watching my kids have kids. I have seven grandkids now and another on its way.
I love to pay it forward when I'm out and about in the town. I do it quite a bit.
I'm also very active in many homeless committees here in Red Wing and on a national and state homeless committee. I'm also a member on the Salvation Army Board for Goodhue County. I am an ambassador for the National MS Society. I have MS myself and educate people about my disability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.