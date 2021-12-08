Michael Lickness Holmes became a part of the Red Wing Human Rights Commission during July 2020 to give a voice to local youth.
The Republican Eagle spoke with Holmes about his passions, the commission and more.
What inspired you to join the commission?
The lack of diversity and inclusion, especially with the younger generation.
What do you hope to accomplish for the residents of Red Wing?
To create an environment where all voices are heard.
What is one particular topic/issue that you advocate for?
Giving the youth a voice.
What is one thing you like most about your job?
I don’t consider this a job, I look at this more as an honor and a privilege.
What do you find difficult about your job?
Patience is very difficult in this position.
What do you do outside the commission?
BBQ, spend as much time with my youngest and mentor the youth.
