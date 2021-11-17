Sara McCormack Hoffman believes that everyone should feel welcome in their own community and have a place to stay. Since entering the Red Wing Housing and Redevelopment Authority in January, Hoffman said she strives to increase the area’s standard of living.
The Republican Eagle spoke with Hoffman about the authority, her mission and more.
What inspired you to join?
I have worked with children, seniors in assisted living and memory care, and with people of all ages with special needs. Our living space directly influences our sense of well-being, safety and self-sufficiency. I have seen how much people learn from and appreciate each other when their perceived differences become an unexpected delight and foundation for new friendships.
What do you hope to accomplish for the residents of Red Wing?
I would like residents to feel welcome in our community. The bond that develops from working together on a tangible project crosses all generations. Volunteers, with the guidance of experts, can help to refurbish existing homes to be more accessible. New housing can be designed to accommodate residents with physical and cognitive limitations. Accommodations can increase the value and flexibility of housing to give everyone more options.
What is one particular topic/issue that you advocate for?
Adequate housing is a human right. When a community works towards housing with walkability, access to green space and transportation, food and health care, there is a greater standard of living for the entire community.
What is one thing you like most about your job?
I appreciate the experience of the other commissioners on the HRA Board and the high level of expertise, creativity, and talent of the HRA staff.
What do you find difficult about your job?
There are so many facets of housing to learn. I’m grateful for the strength of our HRA and the vision and knowledge of our staff and commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.