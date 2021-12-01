When Tom Erickson isn’t making music or taking a nature walk, he serves on the Red Wing Heritage Preservation Commission.
Since joining during the summer of 2021, Erickson has continued to increase awareness of the local visual treasures.
The Republican Eagle spoke with Erickson about the commission, his interests and more.
What inspired you to join the commission?
An unanticipated vacancy occurred. My interest was piqued by the fact that I had moved into one of Red Wing’s historic districts several years ago.
What do you hope to accomplish for the residents of Red Wing?
I would like to help increase awareness of the visual treasures we share every day.
What is one particular topic/issue that you advocate for?
Often, historic boards seek to preserve previous design even when there is conflict presented by changing needs and uses of a building. I would hope to find alternatives that maintain the best of our architecture blended with the latest technologies both in building materials and building functions.
What is one thing you like most about your job?
I like public discussion and recognition of our built environment.
What do you find difficult about your job?
Our community has an abundance of art and building design way above the usual for a town our size. I hope to be a part of positive discussion in city government during times when strong opinions make that difficult. Many buildings are not public so the challenge is to convince owners of the value in their property. Once a historic design is gone, it’s gone, and cannot be replaced.
What do you do outside the commission?
I make music and keep the books for a church in the historic district.
