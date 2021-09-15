Ron Collett joined the Red Wing Harbor Commission for a second time in 2020 to encourage a partnership between city and private marina owners. He likes taking walks by the water and achieving long-term river goals.
The Republican Eagle spoke with Collett about the commission, his passions and more.
What inspired you to join?
I joined the harbor to become more involved in community based advisory groups. I have always participated in such organizations over my life. Gives me a sense of trying to help give back to maintain a viable community.
What do you hope to accomplish for the residents of Red Wing?
I hope to help maintain Red Wing as a city of choice for all those who love being associated with the river. An active riverfront helps draw people who get a sense of gratitude and pleasure being around it.
What is one particular topic/issue that you advocate for?
My one desire is to keep a balance between the city of Red Wing and private marina owners. I believe a joint partnership is beneficial to both parties. Each adding factors that one faction alone would struggle to do.
What is the one thing you like most about being on the commission?
I like working with others to achieve the same goals.
What do you find difficult about the position?
One thing that is frustrating is the length of time it takes to get some projects completed.
What do you do outside of the commission?
I am currently retired, but work a couple of part-time jobs to keep active.
