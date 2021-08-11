Paige Anderson hopes to revitalize Red Wing’s economy while serving on the Harbor Commission. She enjoys volunteering in the community and spending time with her children.
The Republican Eagle spoke with her about the commission and more.
What inspired you to join?
Needing a fresh perspective from that of tourists, then-Mayor Sean Dowse asked the Visitors & Convention Bureau for assistance. As executive director for the VCB, I excitedly took the opportunity to provide that perspective and assist with the economic impact that tourism has for the city of Red Wing.
What do you hope to accomplish for the residents of Red Wing?
Spending many years cultivating tourism and gaining marketing experience, I believe this allows me to bring a unique perspective that directly relates to the Mississippi River and the visitor traffic that it brings. With these visitors, I hope to help revitalize the economy that keeps what makes our city the best on the Mississippi.
What is one particular topic/issue that you advocate for?
A topic or issue that is close to my heart is inclusion and collaboration for our small-business owners and the city of Red Wing. I believe it pertinent for the overall health and stability for the city of Red Wing that we all work together to achieve our goals. Change is difficult, but together is the only way for us to weather the storms that come our way.
What is one thing you like most about being on the commission?
I enjoy being able to learn so much new and valuable information that allows me to successfully contribute to both the businesses and visitors of Red Wing. Seeing both of these come together is the best feeling in the world.
What do you find difficult about your job?
I would have to say the most difficult aspect of my job is the education behind the Harbor Commission itself. Not many people know who we are or what we do. Bringing awareness to the commission itself and its purpose is important for the public.
What do you do outside of the commission?
Outside of the Harbor Commission, I work as the executive director for Red Wing Visitors & Convention Bureau. Recently, I accepted the president role for our local Red Wing Rotary Club after serving as the secretary for three years and receiving a Paul Harris Fellowship Award this past spring. In addition, I am currently on the board of directors for HOPE Coalition and find fulfillment in advocating and supporting those who may not have a voice.
In my downtime, I enjoy volunteering through the Red Wing School District in various ways from the classroom or in my children’s extracurricular activities. For now, this takes the form of managing my son’s soccer team.
