Greg Genz – Harbor Commission member – has had a long history on Minnesota rivers, beginning at the age of 12 when he got his first tugboat.
“I fell in love with the river,” he said. “Built a raft on the river [the same year].”
Genz started his river career as a young wharf rat, fueling and supplying boats.
“I then became a deckhand and after deciding I couldn’t drink enough coffee, smoke enough cigarettes and drink Maalox by the big bottle – went into the office instead of becoming a nervous pilot.”
He worked in all aspects of local barge operations and later took the position he has now, consulting on marine projects.
In April 2020, Genz joined the Red Wing Harbor Commission to preserve and enhance the multi-uses that the river affords all the citizens.
“I have always enjoyed the community that is Red Wing and the real connection and commitment they have had and continue to have with the river,” he said.
During commission meetings, Genz advocates to end the issue of upriver sediment transport impacting the recreational and commercial uses of the Mississippi River.
“We need to make sure our voices are heard with local, regional, state, and Federal entities that can influence upriver management of water,” he said. “Sediment doesn't move without water moving it.”
When he isn’t working or on the commission, Genz enjoys coaching women’s soccer, spending time with family and boating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.