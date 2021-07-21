Todd Greseth was elected to serve on the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 5, 2021.
We spoke with him about what prompted him to run, what he likes about it and more.
What inspired you to join?
Being a township supervisor for seven years got me interested in government.
What do you hope to accomplish for the residents of the county?
I get to make decisions that are hopefully good for all the residents.
What is one particular topic/issue that you advocate for?
I do not have any particular issues.
What is one thing you like most about being on the board?
Working with the people of Goodhue County.
What do you find difficult about the job?
Being pulled in so many directions.
What do you do outside of the County Board?
I own an Insurance agency in Wanamingo. I’m also a firefighter/first responder, school bus driver, property manager, father and grandfather.
