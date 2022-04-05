Mark Weinreich – former airline captain – has been interested in aviation since boyhood on the farm in the 1950s.
“My first airplane ride was to report for Army basic training in 1970,” Weinreich said. “I learned to fly in the Army and continued in the Army National Guard for many years as a helicopter pilot and instructor. Later, I flew corporate aircraft for an architectural/engineering firm before finding my way into the airlines, where I flew the line for nearly 30 years.”
Weinreich retired in 2013 and started working part-time as an aircraft mechanic, mostly restoring vintage planes and assisting other pilots with maintenance issues.
Around 2019, Weinreich decided to continue to help the local aviation community by joining the Red Wing Airport Board and is now in his second term.
“I was motivated to volunteer for a position by observing those others of the Red Wing Regional Airport community who freely gave of their time to advocate as to the benefits afforded to a small community such as Red Wing, Minnesota, by having a fine regional airport nearby,” he said. “I have found my service to be both enjoyable and rewarding.”
While serving on the board, Weinreich believes the “future is up in the air” and advocates strongly for aviation advancements.
“Autonomous electric drones which can deliver emergency equipment and supplies, medical equipment and even prescription medicines, groceries and such, are truly in the near future,” he said. “An airport will serve as a staging area for this service allowing materials to be quickly dispatched to business and homes by the very low noise signature, autonomous drone helicopters.”
Some think this future is way off, but Weinreich maintains that it’s closer than we think.
“When I was a farm boy in the 1950s, I watched WWII DC3s descending for a landing into Sioux City, Iowa, their engine exhaust aglow and sometimes backfiring,” he said. “By 1960 this low rumble of the radial engine changed to the high whine of the turbine engine, first the turboprops and then the turbojets. The jet age had begun. Then it was the space age. The cartoon series way back then, The Jetsons, seem to actually be becoming a reality.
“Computers now control aircraft engine fuel and pressurization systems, navigation is by satellite GPS, real time weather now available on the flight deck; this was not so when I first flew with the airlines. So my point; progress will continue as it always has and must.”
When Weinreich isn’t “looking toward the sky,” he enjoys driving his 1966 Ford Mustang in the Phantoms Motor Club and spending time with his wife, Nancy.
