After attending the Law Enforcement Academy in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, Lucas McAlpine started his career as a patrol officer in Ellsworth during 2021.
“I started with the Ellsworth Police Department as my first [career] job as I always had admired the work done by law enforcement professionals and wish to become the best officer I can be while working for this department,” he said.
Before McAlpine started the position, he grew up in Somerset and Amery, Wisconsin, and went to Indianhead Technical College, graduating with an associates degree in criminal justice.
“[Ellsworth is] similar to [where] I grew up,” he said. “[So] I knew a community like Ellsworth would be a great fit for me.”
Now almost a year into his career, McAlpine loves his job and said he is extremely grateful that he gets to come to work everyday while making a positive impact on the community that he serves.
“My absolute favorite part of the job is being able to see the impact I have on individuals through having contacts with them,” he said.
When McAlpine isn’t working, he enjoys spending time with friends and family, taking his German shepherd out for walks and going outdoors.
To keep up with McAlpine and other officers, follow the Ellsworth Police Department’s Facebook page.
