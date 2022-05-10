David Carlstrom’s career in aircraft piloting started with a plane ride at the age of 10, leading to 18 years of volunteering for the Red Wing Civil Air Patrol.
“When I was [young], I received my first plane ride at a relative’s ranch in Rhame, North Dakota, and wanted to fly a plane ever since,” he said.
Carlstrom grew up on a small farm in Goodhue before moving to Red Wing in 1971. He graduated from Red Wing High School and went on to study electrical maintenance at Dunwoody College of Technology.
“For [my job], I worked at the Prairie Island Nuclear for 38 years, retiring in 2018,” he said. “[For] piloting, I started taking lessons with James Cushing in 1979 at the Red Wing Airport and soloed in fall of 1979. I bought my first airplane in 1980 and have been flying out of the Red Wing Airport ever since.”
In 2004, Carlstrom joined the Red Wing Civil Air Patrol to teach youth about aerospace and take them on plane rides.
“My wife, Brenda, joined in 2007 as the head fundraiser, public affairs and recruiting officers,” he said. “I enjoy volunteering for the Red Wing Civil Air Patrol as an adult member and flight trainer.”
After many years of volunteer work, Carlstrom was promoted to commander in 2017, overseeing activities the squadrons participated in, providing flight training and planning community services projects.
“In my experience working with young adults, they learn integrity, volunteer service and excellence in everything they do,” Carlstrom said. “I have had three students go on with flying careers and two went into the Air Force Academy. One day a couple years ago, one of my former cadet students called to tell me he had saved a life, using the flying skills I had taught him to find a stranded hiker in the mountains. You never know what potential each of these cadets have and can reach.”
To further his community outreach, Carlstrom joined the Red Wing Airport Board in 2018, representing the civil patrol. While on the board, he hopes to demonstrate the learning aspects of flying.
As of May 2022, Carlstrom has flown more than 2,500 hours but plans on increasing that number in the years to come.
“Being that I grew up on a farm, when I am flying, I often look at the farm homesteads and wonder what their life story is about,” he said. “I have seen some amazing places from sky level such as cranberry bogs in Wisconsin and corn mazes in southern Minnesota. I appreciate the freedom to be able to fly when I want, where I want.”
