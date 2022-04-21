Chris Gustafson – an avid cyclist – is vice-president of the Red Wing Area Mountain Bike Organization’s board to maintain the local trails and keep residents active.
“Mountain biking has always been my No. 1 passion for outdoor activities,” he said.
“I have been cycling since I was very young, and in my teenage years I got into [the mountain type.]”
As an adult, Gustafson became involved with the local mountain bike scene in 1993 and later joined the organization in 2010 to share his love of cycling.
The Red Wing Area Mountain Bike Organization “is a group of local mountain bike enthusiasts that work toward the common goal of creating enjoyable and sustainable mountain bike trails. [They] are advocates of the sport of mountain biking and enthusiastic about its recreational and tourist opportunities,” according to its website.
“The trails in Memorial Park are 100% volunteer maintained,” Gustafson said. “No [us], no trails.”
Gustafson said that the group is always looking for new members and welcomes those interested in learning more about mountain biking.
“We often post trail work days on our Facebook page,” he said. “We also host weekly group rides. Follow us on our Facebook page for the most current information.”
As warmer weather draws near, Gustafson will focus on cleaning the local trails for safe riding.
To volunteer or donate with the organization, visit redwingmtb.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.