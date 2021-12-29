Tom Calhoun joined the Red Wing Charter Commission to help the city stay relevant. He believes the charter is a sacred document that needs to change as society does.
The Republican Eagle spoke with Calhoun about the commission, his passions and more.
What inspired you to join the commission?
I was first approached about seven years ago by Evan Brown and Dean Hove to consider the Red Wing Charter Commission. At the time I was serving on the Sustainability Commission and really enjoying the opportunity to serve my city and fellow residents. I felt honored to be considered for the Charter Commission; the City Charter is basically Red Wing's "constitution.” Managing this document and what it represents is a serious undertaking. After careful consideration I made the leap and applied for an appointment.
What do you hope to accomplish for the residents of Red Wing?
As I mentioned, the City Charter is our constitution. Not only is it a "sacred" document, but it's a dynamic one as well. Just as times change, so must our charter, remaining relevant in a constantly changing world, while retaining the ideas and values that built our community. In a way, we maintain the sustainability of the charter's ideals.
As a member of the commission, I strive to work with my fellow commissioners to do my best in maintaining that ideal. In particular, I advocate for a team approach. Our commission is appointed by a state district judge, yet we serve and are supported by the city of Red Wing. My goal is to keep the powers involved working as a cohesive unit. Together, we make a great team. I also support any effort that leads to equality among all people, regardless of race, gender or any other demographic.
What do you like most about your job?
As a longtime Red Wing resident, I know many of our city staff, including our liaisons. I feel honored to be able to work with them this way. I've made new friends and reunited with existing ones during my tenure. I've also received a great education in civics. Knowing the "hows" and "whys" of how our city government works makes all of our issues make a lot more sense.
I've also learned quite a bit about respectful debate. I've never been very good as a debater; serving in the commission has helped greatly with that. It's amazing how far a dose of respect goes in these politically divided times.
What do you do with your free time?
Aside from the Charter Commission, I'm retired from a career in management and I work part-time at the YMCA in member support and youth advocacy. I have advanced stage renal cancer, the treatment for which requires a great deal of my energy. I was diagnosed in 2010. I also serve as a pastor, primarily with individuals trying to determine their individual spiritual paths.
