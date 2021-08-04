Terese Bjornstad joined the Red Wing Charter Commission in May of 2021. She said she values voter’s rights and inclusivity.
The Republican Eagle spoke with her about the commission, her interests and more.
What do you hope to accomplish for the residents of Red Wing?
We have discussed ranked-choice voting on a council level. I think there is a need to take a genuine and objective look at this topic to see if it would best serve our needs on a local level.
What is one particular topic/issue that you advocate for?
Our local government must be inclusive and representative of the people in our community. We need more diversity on our boards and commissions. I think the Advisory Team and the Human Rights Commission are the only groups with diverse members. We must do more.
I am also passionate about voter access and preserving the results of our elections.
What is one thing you like most about being on the Charter Commission?
It's important to have a purpose in retirement. Being on the Charter Commission gives me a great purpose.
What do you find difficult about the post?
My years as a teacher and life experience have helped me become a more diplomatic human. That being said, I am half Italian so the struggle to maintain that diplomacy is real.
What do you do outside of the commission?
My favorite thing to do is spend time with my three granddaughters. I'm an election judge and a mentor for Youth Outreach. I love spending time with family and friends.
