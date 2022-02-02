Seven years ago Randy McLaughlin was moving into retirement but still wanted to contribute to the Red Wing community.
After hearing the Charter Commission was critically low on members, McLaughlin decided to join.
“I don’t think of my role as a member of the Charter Commission being so overtly political,” McLaughlin said. “It’s a much more behind the scenes kind of job . . . my greatest accomplishment may be simply learning and sharing the very limited, but important, role of the Charter Commission and bringing greater focus.”
In 2020, McLaughlin became commission chair and started gaining a deeper understanding of parliamentary procedure to properly conduct meetings.
“[I try to] guide the commission so that it stays on course,” McLaughlin said “Not only do meetings tend to go off on tangents, it’s also easy to want to go beyond the rather narrow role of the Charter Commission, which is to keep an eye on the charter and relevant statutes, and consider needed amendments or those that would improve the structure of Red Wing’s government.”
During annual discussions, McLaughlin’s focus of improvement is for better representation within the electoral process. He believes that the charter and other government forms need to reflect the community’s diverse attitudes and opinions.
“Although I’ve observed and speculated on many approaches, the most concrete and achievable reform, which would at least endeavor to assure the winner of an election [or position] has majority support, is ranked-choice voting,” McLaughlin said.
He admitted that changes like this might be hard to accomplish with the negativity surrounding public discourse, but it’s not impossible.
Now in his final term on the commission, McLaughlin likes researching how other cities and states might provide models Red Wing could consider in the future.
RCV for Red Wing elections is a no-brainer. Instead of those expensive, barely participated-in "primaries" that allow a minority of voters to eliminate good candidates before a decent discussion is held on the issues and candidate qualifications, an RCV election would give all candidates a chance to present their case and voters to vote for the best candidates without worrying about "throwing away their votes" on long shots.
