Kent Laugen serves on the Red Wing Charter Commission to create a more transparent and open government system.
The Republican Eagle spoke with him about the commission, what he hopes to accomplish and more.
What inspired you to join the commission?
I believe in good government, still do. I saw the Charter Commission as removed from the politics of the city and instead focused on good governance, accountability, etc.
What do you hope to accomplish for the residents of Red Wing?
Right now, given the distaste we all have for vicious personal politics, what I'd most like to accomplish for residents is having the Charter Commission be the one part of government that residents can trust.
What is one particular topic/issue that you advocate for?
Openness and transparency in not just the Red Wing City Council, but boards and commissions as well. Transparency should be a guiding principle for all Charter Commission action.
What is one thing you like most about your job?
Knowledge that I’m working toward improving government, learning how to make government more responsive to the needs of the people.
What do you find difficult about your job?
Right now, I’m disturbed by recent appointees to the Charter Commission who are injecting their own personal political agendas and that of the city’s, into Charter Commission decision-making. I miss the times when we were custodians of the charter, rising above the chattering City Council and petty politics. Trying to always keep an eye on what’s best for the people.
What do you do outside the commission?
I’m a simple man, living a simple life. Hopefully, if even by a small measure, moving Red Wing upward. Upwards toward a more civil life where citizens are engaged in the life of their city.
