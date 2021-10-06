Greg Bolt joined the Red Wing Charter Commission in May of 2021 to continue the city’s work of including diverse voices in all future decisions.
The Republican Eagle spoke with Bolt about the commission, his passions and more.
What inspired you to join?
I saw it as a place that I could effect real change in how the city does its work and continue to work for the inclusion of diverse voices.
What do you hope to accomplish for the residents of Red Wing?
I hope to help the Charter Commission continue to develop a process by which we are able to provide opportunities for all residents of Red Wing to feel heard. I hope to help ensure that the people of Red Wing have a clear process in which to be involved.
What is one particular topic/issue that you advocate for?
I have been impressed with an intentional decision by the city to include more voices from more diverse backgrounds in recent years. I would like to keep that going. I would like to continue to reach out to those who have been outside the decision making rooms and invite their voices into the conversations that they have been excluded from intentionally or unintentionally.
I would also like to codify in our charter the acknowledgment that the land we sit on is the ancestral and current home of the descendants of the Bdewakantuwan Dakota, meaning spirit of the water dwellers, of the Oceti Sakowin 7 council fires. They were parties to treaties with the United States from 1805 to 1863.
What do you find difficult about your job?
Like many other people the COVID-19 pandemic has required me to do things in a much different way than I was trained. That takes a lot of emotional, spiritual, mental and physical energy. As a pastor, we are often called on to bear the weight of others' pain, while still being a whole person trying to navigate my own grief and frustrations.
What do you do outside your job?
I love being outside. I grew up playing sports and I try to be active. I have and continue to coach my son’s soccer team with the Red Wing Soccer Club. I substitute teach in the Red Wing School District. I am the announcer for the Red Wing High School Boys’ Soccer games. I play on a church league softball team. My family and I enjoy taking our pop-up camper to the many Minnesota State Parks and hiking the trails there. I also am an avid Liverpool Football Club supporter, a season ticket holder for the Minnesota United Loons and a proud West Virginia University alum.
