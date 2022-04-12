Jason Kjos became the assistant principal for Red Wing High School six years ago to serve a large portion of local youth.
“It is a very challenging job where I thought I could make an impact on many people's lives,” Kjos said. “I want to make sure the school changes and innovates as needed going into the future.”
Before coming to Red Wing, Kjos worked for South Washington County Schools as a work coordinator and functional skills specialist for over 13 years. He has a master's degree in education from Southwest Minnesota State University and a degree in education administration from St. Mary’s University.
Now as a principal, Kjos is involved in two committees – Native American Student Association and Black Student Union – to help everyone feel safe and welcome at the high school.
“I really want to make sure the two groups have a strong foundation and continue to make strides with each of the missions,” he said.
When asked what the most difficult part of his job is, Kjos said he just wants to serve others, but sometimes it's hard to get to every issue every day.
In his off time, Kjos enjoys going up north to his cabin, fishing and hunting.
