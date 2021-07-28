Adam Wiltgen joined the Arts & Culture Commission in May 2020 and is the development director and residency coordinator for the Anderson Center. He enjoys bringing people together through art.
The Republican Eagle spoke with him about his role on the commission, what he hopes to accomplish and more.
What inspired you to join?
Given my role at the Anderson Center and background in rural creative placemaking, I felt like stepping forward to help out as the commission is getting established was the right thing to do. Red Wing has a lot of great momentum and energy around art and culture. Being a part of that is really exciting to me.
What do you hope to accomplish for the residents of Red Wing?
I hope that by working to remove barriers, build new systems and lift up resources, we can improve the community cohesion and self-efficacy. Helping people feel empowered to bring ideas -- both big and small -- forward. Art and culture are such an effective vehicle for bringing people together and accomplishing community goals around economic development, inclusion, public safety, infrastructure -- you name it -- that I think the possibilities are nearly endless.
What is one particular topic/issue that you advocate for?
I believe that community is public art's raw material, so on any given topic I often find myself emphasizing the value of good process and advocating for intentional community engagement and participation. Collaboration is obviously a key component for any successful public project. Since Red Wing has so many amazing assets, making those connections is really the fun part.
What is one thing you like most about being on the commission?
I moved to Red Wing in March of 2020, so serving on the Arts & Culture Commission has been a nice way to get to know people and learn about the community. I like the unique balance in how the commission challenges me and gets me out of my comfort zone, but still utilizes my strengths and experience.
What do you find difficult about your job?
The Arts & Culture Commission being established just last year is both a challenge and opportunity. We're definitely building the plane while also flying it, but a project like the upcoming “Five-Year Arts & Culture Action Plan” has the potential to be that much more impactful simply because the commission is new.
Change moves at the speed of trust as well, so being patient and focusing on the big picture as we've found our legs has been difficult at times. Community work is so rewarding though, and I am really looking forward to the development of the action plan over the next 12 months or so.
What do you do outside of the commission?
I am the development director and residency coordinator at the Anderson Center. I am responsible for advancing the organization's fundraising and marketing efforts, as well as managing its flagship Artist Residency Program.
