Amanda K. Williams joined the Red Wing Sustainability Commission on March 8, 2021 and has participated in her first few meetings. Williams wants to help end the current climate crisis and hopes to preserve some of Red Wing’s natural resources.
We spoke with Williams about an issue she advocates for, what she likes about being on the commission, what she does on her off time and more.
What inspired you to join?
The climate crisis has and will continue to have a big impact on all of our lives. Additionally, the climate crisis has a greater effect on marginalized communities and the sustainability commission has a duty to mitigate these impacts. The sustainability commission creates a space to recommend climate friendly solutions to Red Wing's City Council. I am excited every time I learn a new way to better care for the environment and I hope to share my knowledge with others. It can't just be the consumer who makes eco-friendly choices, so combating the climate crisis will require government and business intervention.
What do you hope to accomplish for the Red Wing community?
I attended college at St. Catherine University for economics, so I've spent a lot of time considering the scarcity of resources. With this background, I hope to consider the allocation of sustainability commission funds to the needs and desires of the Red Wing community. Beyond monetary allocation, we have vast natural resources in Red Wing, which should be preserved to the best of our ability. Through the commission I look forward to finding the "equilibrium" of business and environmentalism in Red Wing.
What is one particular topic/issue that you advocate for?
Red Wing has done an outstanding job of creating public green spaces for citizens and tourists to enjoy. We promote recycling and stewardship for our environment with programs like Rubin the Blue Bin and Earth Day celebrations at the High School. At the same time, we struggle to navigate away from daily practices that cause environmental degradation in our community. As a commissioner, I will advocate for more public education programs. Although, some eco-friendly solutions are not cheap, so I will aim to create funding pathways for community members who wish to participate in their own homes!
What is one thing you like most about being on the board?
Some of the other commissioners have a vast knowledge about biology and ecology! I love getting to learn from them about these topics and I think the variety of knowledge strengthens the work we can do together.
What do you find difficult about your job?
We talk about bugs a lot! I know they're great little creatures, but I really don't like to think too much about what's crawling around. On a serious note, I'm so glad to learn more about Red Wing's ecosystem and the ways we can promote bio-diversity.
What do you do outside of the commission?
Outside of the commission I spend a lot of time throwing sticks for my dog, cooking new recipes, and connecting with friends and family. I'm so glad to be back in Red Wing after college and have been enjoying sunny walks along the Mississippi this spring. Barges have been my recent fascination and I love that we get to see many supply chains in action here in Red Wing!
