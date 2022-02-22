Scott Stricker is the newest member of the Red Wing Airport Board – sworn in on Jan.26 – but he is no stranger to piloting.
“In my years of flying I have had the opportunity to take multiple adults up for their first flights,” Stricker said. “This is a very rewarding opportunity. I [still] try to fly several times a week when the weather cooperates.”
Stricker joined the board in part because he believes the local airport is a treasure with its scenic views and accessibility.
“Living next to the airport for the past couple of years has really made me appreciate the area,” he said. “In talking to current and past board members, I think [joining was a] great opportunity to give back and ensure that the airport continues to grow and thrive.”
While on the board, Stricker’s goal is to continue to expand the opportunities for people to get introduced to aviation.
“I remember the days of airports being accessible and people could easily go to an airport to watch the day's activities and even go for a ride,” he said. “Since the world changed after 9/11, so did the ability to simply go to an airport and enjoy the magic of flight. There seems to be a trend today to try and shut airports down due to the noise they create. I truly feel that if people were more engaged with the airport and the opportunities that are there, they wouldn’t see the noise as an irritant, but rather an invitation.”
Stricker hopes to expand the airport’s Young Eagles program to introduce more kids ages 8-17 into the world of aviation.
“While flying adults for the first time is fun, there is nothing like taking a kid up in an airplane for the first time,” he said. “The excitement on their faces is priceless.”
When Stricker isn’t flying his own plane or working at Ecolab in technical service, he can be found woodworking, snowmobiling or taking his ATVs out for a spin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.