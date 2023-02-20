1998 – 25 Years
The Cannon Falls school board meeting was abuzz with creative solutions and deep debate Monday night as Bucky Lindow and several other teachers came before the board to request planning and program development time necessary to implement the new grad rule and to determine curriculum priorities that will serve as guidelines when developing the new eighth-grade program.
The teachers are asking for four hours between now and June 1 to do planning. This will necessitate two “early outs” whereby students will be sent home after lunch. Board members agreed on the time needed but were concerned about the amount of school the children would miss.
Welch residents are no longer polluting the Cannon River. Thanks to a new septic system that was finished last September. The system was needed to bring Welch residents up to code with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. While some homes had septic systems, others just tile lines going towards the Cannon River.
1973 – 50 Years
The beast known as “the sidewalk problem” has raised its head again. The Red Wing City Council Tuesday reopened the controversial issue when it requested its Public Works Committee study developed areas without sidewalks and recommend if or where sidewalks should be constructed. Residents along Twin Bluff Road and other areas without sidewalks have clashed with some council members for several years on the matter. Proponents argue that the lack of sidewalks constitutes a safety hazard for pedestrians. Opponents assert there is no safety problem, that sidewalks are costly, and that they would interfere with the existing landscape.
A bill that would require food processors to show the date when perishable products should last be used has run up against a stumbling block in a House subcommittee. The House Commerce and Economic Development subcommittee voted 4-3 Wednesday to refer the bill to the House Agriculture Committee, a move seen by bill supporters as an effort to either delay or kill it.
1923 – 100 Years
H.E. Weiss, president of the Security State Bank and one of the best-known residents of Goodhue County, met accidental death this morning at about 10 o’clock when an automatic revolver, which he was cleaning, preparing to going on a hunting trip, went off. Mr. Weiss and his nephew were in the rear room of the bank when the terrible accident occurred.
For the second time, Miss Mathilde Benkhardt today appealed to “12 good men and true” to give her $25,000 for a kiss. Miss Benkhardt alleged a kiss was forcibly administered to her by a doctor in the nursery of the German Deaconess Hospital where she was a nurse on April 24, 1919. She said that because of the events which followed the kiss she was discharged from the hospital without just cause and seeks $25,000 in damages.
