25 Years – 1997
“I think we’re in between a rock and a hard place,” Commissioner Richard Mallan told the Goodhue County Board on Oct. 7 as they discussed the fate of the 1916 building and how much money to invest in it. The board had originally planned to tear the building down to make way for the new jail and court buildings but could not because of a court order resulting from an injunction filed by Richard Johnson.
Oxford Sportsmen completely drained the trout pond on Sunday and put between 150 and 200 adult brown trout in area streams. The trout were placed in stock tanks and transported to streams. For park watchers, a few large trout were placed in the Minnieska pond. The pond was pressure cleaned by firemen Monday night, and a new shipment of trout fingerlings is expected within the week.
50 Years – 1972
About 75 anti-zoning advocates this morning accused Wabasha County Commissioner Jack Fitzgerald of taking a bribe before he voted in favor of a county zoning ordinance last month. Fitzgerald denied he had taken a bribe. Grant Marquardt spoke for the group at this morning’s county commissioner meeting. He told Fitzgerald: “There’s money involved and you’re getting some of it.”
A recent conference between city officials and University of Minnesota faculty members has confirmed that there is no easy or inexpensive solution to Red Wing’s “rusty” water problem. Red Wing presently draws water from four wells at three locations. All the wells draw from the same aquifer. In each case, the water is aerated upon entering a reservoir to remove any gas in the water that would produce an undesirable taste or odor. However, there are several large sections of sand cast pipe in the distribution system. Iron bacteria have built up in their lines and have formed soft rust. Solutions include passing the water through sand or ion filters.
100 years – 1922
Captain George Webb, who made the high dive twice daily at Red Wing’s street fair, has been in the circus and entertainment game all his life. He was born in a Barnum and Bailey circus tent, his parents being performers with this aggregation. His mother was killed in a balloon ascension. About 10 years ago Webb was seriously injured in making a leap from a 97-foot ladder into a tank containing 42 inches of water. He was thrown out by the wind and struck the side of the tank. Webb’s grandfather was the first man to swim in the English Channel succeeding in the attempt in 1883. In 1885 he lost his life in attempting to swim in the Whirlpool Rapids at Niagara Falls.
Mrs. Mathilde Hoffman was sentenced to serve 30 days in the county jail and to pay a fine of $150. She pled guilty to selling liquor in violation of the prohibition law. Mrs. Hoffman will be the first woman to serve a jail sentence in Goodhue County for a period of many years. Following her sentence, with tears streaming down her face, she pleaded for time to care for her daughter and to get her home in shape. She said she had no intention of violating the law.
