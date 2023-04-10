25 Years – 1998
Pine Island area residents had a chance on Saturday to help the tornado victims in St. Peter and other southwestern Minnesota towns. That area was devastated just over a week ago on Sunday, March, 29, by a severe tornado. Todd Hagedorn, an American Family Insurance agent, and member of the Pine Island Chamber of Commerce, soon saw the need for assistance and through the chamber quickly developed a plan for a collection point for food, clothing, bedding, and other supplies. Clara Johnson, plant manager of Land O’Lakes, readily agreed to donate the use of their trucks and driver to transport the goods to Mankato where they will be distributed by the Salvation Army.
With the return of spring and warmer weather, local kids have returned in droves to enjoy Zumbrota’s community-built playground, Kid’s Kingdom. Unfortunately, some kids’ idea of fun over the winter, apparently, was to spoil it for the rest. Since January, the most unique feature of the playground, the real working clock tower, has been boarded up. Seems that someone got their kicks – literally – by kicking out all of the plexiglass panels covering the clock face. Still considering the size and scope of the playground, it has suffered relatively little damage over the winter.
1973 – 50 years
Wayne Johnson, 26, of Red Wing was bound over Friday for trial on a first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Lynn Schulte on March 22. The decision came down from Pierce County Court Judge William McEwen after two full days of testimony. Testimony ended Friday with two rural Ellsworth men who testified that on March 23, Johnson asked them to help him move the body of a man he claimed to have shot and killed. Johnson remains in the Pierce County jail with bail at $50,000.
Two area legislators questioned whether a “no-fault” divorce bill being heard in the Senate Judiciary Committee would facilitate divorce proceedings. Republican Rep. Walter Klaus, Farmington, said: “Practically it’s been getting easier and easier to get a divorce. That makes me sad.” DFL Rep. Victor Schultz, rural Goodhue, claimed “It’s much easier to get a divorce today since you don’t have to prove cruel and inhuman treatment anymore.” “No-fault”: divorce adopted states, is intended to ease the agony of divorce proceedings. The bill would do away with the present law which forces one party to accuse the other of improper conduct and requires corroborating testimony in all cases.
1923 – 100 Years
A special train carrying members of the Canadian Mennonite colony from Canada to Mexico, passed through Red Wing Tuesday over the C. Mill road. There were about 200 persons aboard the four coaches all in the quaint attire of the Quakerish colony. The women and girls wore kerchiefs around their heads and their dresses which were dark and plainly made. The train did not stop here but slowed in passing through the Milwaukee yards. Several trainloads of the Canadian Mennonite colony have gone to Mexico during the past year. In the southern republic, they have been given large land grants and will be allowed to carry out their ideas without interference from the government.
Work on the soldiers’ memorials to cost in the neighborhood of $10,000 will begin during the summer, according to the action taken at a meeting of the Soldier’s Memorial Association of Goodhue County. Bylaws were adopted, and it was voted to raise at least $10,000 for the erection of a memorial in honor of the boys from Goodhue County who served in the world war.
