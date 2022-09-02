1997–25 Years
The Bear Valley Cubs have the honor of being the oldest 4-H club in Wabasha County. They are also the smallest. When Cari Korstad took over as adult leader three years ago, the club was ready to disband. All that has changed due to a lot of caring and hard work. The club has increased from three families to seven families with the prospect of several more joining this fall. The kids are feeling a great deal of pride in their club. This year at the Wabasha County Fair all but one of the 13 members who were old enough to qualify earned a trip to the state fair.
While searching his genealogical roots, Harold Clark of Maiden Rock, Wisconsin made a personal discovery that should be of interest to members of the Mazeppa community and the entire surrounding area. The abandoned Bear Valley Cemetery is three miles east of Mazeppa. Clark’s personal research brought him to Mazeppa in 1990 where he found three great-grandparents buried in the cemetery. Subsequently, he spoke to others who helped him in doing some cleanup in the overgrown cemetery. He was dismayed on a recent August visit to again see the cemetery overgrown. Despite his dismay, Clark isn’t interested in laying blame on anyone for the condition of the cemetery. Instead, he is hoping to generate enough interest in making continuous improvements to bring the deserved respect to those buried at Bear Valley.
1972–50 years
State Attorney Richard Gerstein of Miami says the testimony of a photographer points to a second break-in of the Democratic National Headquarters where the correspondence between party leaders was secretly filmed. Gerstein said Thursday that a Miami commercial photographer had testified he developed prints of what appeared to be hand-written letters between Democratic leaders one week before five men were arrested inside the party’s headquarters at the Watergate complex in Washington D.C.
The Red Wing High School marching band collected a lot of hardware and experience over the summer months. The Winger band members’ three-month “vacations’ were interrupted by seven parades and the many hours of practice necessary to weld themselves into a tightly knit winning unit. The band got off to a rocky start but showed definite improvement over the summer.
100 Years–1922
Railroads west of the Mississippi were authorized by the interstate commerce commission today to give preference and priority to the movement of foodstuffs, livestock, perishable products and fuel whenever their operating condition becomes such as to cause frequent congestion or blockade. The order declares an emergency exists and lays down rules for the conduct of the western lines identical to those that have been in effect east of the Mississippi for several weeks.
The Tri-State Telephone company was granted permission to purchase the stock of the Red Wing Telephone Company, with a view to combining the two exchanges in the near future. D.M. Neill of the Red Wing Telephone Company explained that his company was now operating at the peak of its present equipment and that to handle increasing business meant added equipment, which his company did not care to bear at this time and under existing rates.
