1998- 25 Years
The winds that blew across Minnesota last Saturday night scattered the home, belongings, and lives of a local family across the Vermillion Township landscape. The mobile of Jay and Patrice Thesing was completely destroyed during the May 30 storm. Jay remains hospitalized at Regions Hospital in St. Paul with multiple injuries. Still scattered across the lawn and nearby hayfield are insulation appliances and parts of the mobile home. Their belongings - books, Lego building blocks, a toaster, and a jar of peanut butter are everywhere.
The downtown city parking lot will soon take on a new look after the Cannon Falls city council directed the city engineer to begin preparing plans and specs for parking lot improvements. Estimated costs are over $138,000 with some of the cost being assessed to adjacent property owners.
1973- 50 Years
Rating their chances of success at 50-50, two Skylab astronauts today began a dramatic spacewalk to try to unjam a solar wing and restore nearly full power to their orbiting laboratory. Commander Charles Conrad Jr. exited first through an airlock hatch and positioned himself in foot restraints on the side of the vehicle. Before stepping out Dr. Joseph Kerwin passed out tube sections which Conrad assembled into a makeshift handrail that would ease his way to the stuck panel, 25 feet away.
Red Wing residents don’t have to worry so much about unpleasant odors waiting by on the summer breeze anymore- the tannery began operating the final stage of its waste treatment plant last Friday. And although the project director of the new waste treatment plant wouldn’t promise that absolutely no odor would escape from the tannery area. In the past, gasses from the tannery lagoons- settling ponds for hair, flesh, and chemicals from the plant- have sometimes emitted smelly gasses.
1923-100 Years
About 300 delegates to the Tronderstevne or annual convention of the organization known as Tronderlaget, were in Red Wing for a few hours on Thursday afternoon. They came from Zumbrota, where the laget was in session on Wednesday and Thursday, in fifty automobiles to viewpoints of interest and were delighted with the scenery in and around Red Wing. They made a tour of the city by automobile and ended their trip by viewing the wonderful panorama presented from the Red Wing Hospital grounds.
Four student nurses of the St. John’s Hospital Training School for Nurses received their diplomas at impressive graduation exercises which were held at St. John’s church Wednesday evening. In spite of inclement weather, there was a good attendance, many of those present being friends or relatives of members of the class. The church was prettily decorated with cut flowers and palms and over the altar hung the motto of the class o 1923 worked out in green and gold letters; “always faithful.”
