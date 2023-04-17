1998 – 25 years
Six candidates will compete Saturday at Goodhue for the 1998 Goodhue County Dairy Princess crown. Candidates are judged on general appearance, speaking ability, personality, ability to promote dairy products, and a general understanding of the dairy industry.
The princess and her two attendants will advance on an equal basis to the Region 8 contest. That winner will compete against other regional winners at the state fair to become Princess Kay of the Milky Way.
The Goodhue County Board of Commissioners voted April 7 to the county land use to combine the county land use and waste management department. The decision came after an organizational study by county administrator Stephen Bloom and Commissioners Dean Massett and Robert Noah.
The study prompted the announced retirement of zoning administrator Charles Dornack. The group surveyed staff from both departments. A lot of information was gathered from the employees themselves. They also did a lot of information with other counties.
1973 – 50 years
The neighborhood grocery, a disappearing element of Red Wing community life, will lose one more battle on April 28. Sunnyside Grocery is closing. Probably the saddest part of closing the store for owners Mr. and Mrs. Froisland is that though they were able to find a buyer, local banks wouldn’t give the man a small business loan to take the store over.
Sunnyside residents agree they’ll be losing more than just a little grocery store when the Froislands close their market.
“I think friendly contact is the most important and these people are just wonderful,” Mrs. Daily, a widow who lives next door said. “They’re never too busy to stop and say a few words and that’s something you don’t find downtown. It’s just rush, rush, rush, they get you out as fast as they can.”
The church bells calling Palm Sunday worshippers to services were drowned out for a time by Red Wing’s emergency sirens. However, the general alarm, which caught off-duty and volunteer firefighters, police, and hospital staff unaware was not a tornado or fire but a Civil Defense Drill.
“The general alarm siren pierced the air at 9:20 a.m. shortly after the National Guard set off a noise bomb and two smoke bombs in the armory. When the first responders reached the armory, they found 15 Guard soldiers sprawled on the floor with tags attached listing their injuries.
Depending on their injuries, the soldiers were bandaged and transported to St. John’s Hospital. The police handled traffic control from the armory to the hospital with the auxiliary officers stationed at the hospital as security personnel. Red Wing Civil Defense Director Dean Massett said. The people weren’t expecting it, so they functioned like it really was an emergency.”
1923 – 100 years
The back-channel bridge between Red Wing and Hager, a new structure erected a few years ago, will be in need of extensive repairs in the future if present conditions continue. The different spans of the bridge, for some reason, appear to be pulling away from each other, and large open crevices in the plank work are resulting.
A visit to the bridge showed that on the span nearest Red Wing, an opening of nearly 6 inches wide has been created in the floor of the bridge. Creosote blocks have broken loose on the flooring here and have fallen into the river. Heavy planks at this place have been torn apart by the great pressure of the pulling apart process.
The International Olympic Committee decided today that it would be inopportune to invite the Germans to take part in the Olympic games in Paris next year.
