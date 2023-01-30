1998-25 years
Fifteen years in business may not sound very long at first glance, but in an area like the computer industry, with its enormous changes in the past two decades, 15 years is a great milestone. Stoddard Enterprises Inc (SEI) in Pine Island is marking 15 years in computer sales and service this year and they are understandably pleased to have achieved this longevity in such a fast-paced and competitive industry.
The Kenyon-Wanamingo Ag Science and Technology Magnet School was officially awarded a $30,000 grant from the Center for School Change, a Minnesota-based organization. The money is to be used for curriculum enhancement, teacher training, and new equipment and is the second of a three-year a three-year grant to help develop the Magnet school system.
1973-50 years
The nation’s capital said farewell today to Lyndon B. Johnson in the congress he served for 23 years and the church he attended as the 36 th president. Johnson died Monday at his Texas ranch at the age of 64.
“The years will be lonely without him,” eulogized a close friend, Marvin Watson, minutes before the coffin was carried off to burial in the Texas hill country. Mrs. Johnson, smiling serenely and her head held high, walked 15 paces behind, followed by the rest of the former president’s family.
Wabasha County community representatives agreed with their county commissioners Wednesday night to support a privately owned county dump scheduled to open sometime after July 1. The count commissions approved the first draft of a 20-year contract with Landfill operator Robert Laqua. The Minnesota Pollution Control agency has approved the county’s landfill management plan but the project is being held up while the board waits for PCA approval of the site.
1923-100 years
The squirrels who live on the courthouse lawn are of the educated variety. Between 11 o’clock and 2 o’clock each day, they come to the window of the county treasurer where they receive corn and nuts from either John Seebach or his deputy Jullius Selfert. One day this week, the treasurer tied a string to a walnut, fastened the spring to the window, and put the nut outside. Once the squirrels discovered the nut was tied and deliberately gnawed off the string before starting away with the walnut.
The milk committee of the Parent-Teachers’ association completed arrangements for serving milk to under-weight students. Each underweight child s served a half pint each day. This milk is pasteurized and is delivered to the buildings a few minutes before it is served. There are about 170 pupils who are being served.
