25 Years-1997
The gates of the Cannon Falls dam are stuck open and repairs must be made before winter arrives so the water main is protected from cold temperatures. Down the road, the city also expects to consider the long-range future of the dam, built about 40 years ago.
Another crisis situation involving a residential septic system within the city of Cannon Falls has prompted a Sept. 4 public hearing. On the table will be a discussion of two possible options for solving septic problems along North 7th Street. Four homes located along the street still use private septic systems instead of the city sewer. One home is for sale, but the septic system is failing and can’t be repaired. Until a solution is found, the home is unsellable.
50 Years-1972
Motorists driving north from Red Wing through Miesville on Hwy 61 this summer find themselves amid literal miles of sunflowers. The five to six foot flower giants nod their heads congenitally at passing motorists along the highway. But the farmers who own them see them in a different light: they hope they’ll become a “yellow bonanza” when harvested this fall. This is the second year August Leifeld and his son, Bob, planted sunflowers on “idle acres” of their farm, located near Miesville. “It’s probably the prettiest crop we’ve ever raised.”
President Nixon will score a 2-1 victory over Sen. George McGovern in Goodhue County this fall, if those answering the Republican Eagle’s opinion poll are right. More than 300 people completed the opinion poll questionnaires distributed at the Goodhue County fair this week. In the straw vote for president, 231 were cast for Nixon. McGovern collected 98 votes in the poll.
100 Years - 1922
Mary McCahill of Lake City, who since the death of Mrs. James J. Hill has been rated as Minnesota’s wealthiest woman and who was well known in Minneapolis for her public gifts, died late Monday at the Weilheim hospital of injuries suffered last Saturday in an automobile accident. She had gone to Europe on her annual pilgrimage to the grave of her son Louis, who lost his life in the World War.
Red Wing is to have one telephone system. This “consummation devoutly to be wished,” has been anticipated for years past. The last public concern in the matter came to a climax when the users of a single telephone, who were in a great majority, voted that those who had two telephones, who were in the hopeless minority, should continue to bear the inconvenience and increased expense of two systems. The Logical solution to the problem was reached Monday evening when the Red Wing Telephone Company voted to accept the proposition from the Tri-state company which assumed the operation.
