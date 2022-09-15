1997-25 years
To boldly go where no beans have gone before. Rochester Mayo High school physics students and their teacher Steve Brehmer gathered last Thursday to open their experiment that traveled into space on NASA’s space shuttle Discovery. The experiment was to germinate broad beans in space, and there were smiles of relief and applause as the first bean was removed. The experiment worked and roots started to grow. Students will plant a control group of beans and compare them with those germinating in space. They will look at the direction of root growth in the absence of gravity and how cells grow and the difference between cell division on Earth compared to space.
A bit of Pine Island history has been uncovered downtown as Steve Hanson, a realtor, began work on the renovation of the two adjacent buildings on South Main Street. Removal of metal siding on the front of the building has revealed signage for Marsh’s Rexall Drugstore, which was a significant business in Pine Island from 1919 until 1947. Prior to being a drugstore, it was owned by Park Brewing Company, from 1908 to 1919 and may have housed a tavern. It was also a Citizens State Bank for many years around the turn of the century. The remnants of the heavy concrete vault base still remain underneath the tile.
1972- 50 years
The Justice Department has indicated that the indictment of seven men closes its investigation of the break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters, but questions, mainly of motive and money, remain. A federal grand jury indicted two former White House aides and the five men who were arrested at the scene of the break-in at the posh Watergate hotel-office-apartment complex by whose name the affair has become known.
For a number of other Goodhue County men who rode and roped Saturday and Sunday in Dressen’s JD Rodeo, it was his first. The rodeo was a first for Red Wing too. Amateurs from throughout the country, as well as local cowboys, tried their skills at the saddle and bareback bronc riding, calf roping, steer wrestling, wild Shetland pony riding, and goat tying.
1922-100 years
An investigation and check of the coal situation in Red Wing was made by the local fuel committee appointed by Mayor Kroeger to act in conjunction with the state fuel administration. It would appear that Red Wing is entirely without coal at the present time and that orders have already been placed for 5,500 tons, some of which is on the road. The committee, judging from estimates of dealers, figures that Red Wing needs $30,000 tons of coal to last through the winter. “No family need go cold this winter,” said a coal dealer. “They may not be able to choose the style of coal but they can get coal.”
The craze for new types of Jewelry particularly for necklaces, pendants, bracelets, brooches, earrings and headdresses is steadily increasing, states a fashion correspondent in the New York Tribune. Combinations of pearls, brilliants and platinum, pearls and onyx, and the use of semi-precious stones, such as lapis, jade, and colored crystal in sets that are specially designed to accompany certain costumes are having a wide vogue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.