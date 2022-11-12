1997 – 25 years
Kenyon’s ambulance service may become a part of North Medical Transportation Services of Robbinsdale if the Kenyon City Council approves that proposal. The management contract would mean that North takes overall operations of the city’s ambulance services, including doing all the paperwork and billing, maintaining and updating the equipment, recruiting and training. This proposal has the universal support of the ambulance crew.
A standing-room-only crowd turned out for a special meeting of the Kenyon City Council last Tuesday to hear more about a recommendation to purchase the K-Town Video and Held Bus Garage buildings on Main Street to remodel into a city hall complex. The Council scheduled the meeting after the city’s own buildings and equipment committee recommended pursuing the purchase at the monthly council meeting on Oct. 14. No decision was made at that time and a special meeting was set to further discuss the recommendation.
1972 – 50 years
Most of the speakers at a public hearing held Thursday night in Red Wing’s Central High School auditorium seemed to favor the location of a new Northern States Power Co. fossil-fuel power plant on Prairie Island rather than in Welch Township. Members of a task force on power plant sitting heard several protests about the potential economic, sociological and environmental impacts the proposed power plant could have on the Welch community.
The Democratic candidate for Pierce County clerk had filed for a recount of Tuesday’s election and is protesting a decision to include absentee ballot votes for his opponent. The candidate, John Crider, protested that no absentee ballots should be counted if they are marked with a vote for Phillip Collamore, the incumbent clerk who died last Friday. Crider claims an absentee vote for Republican Collamore shouldn’t be interpreted by canvassers as a vote for Sorenson, also a Republican.
1922 – 100 years
Red Wing pauses to remember that four years ago the greatest news of the age was delivered – the war was over! Time passes, and with its passing, all things change, even the sentiments one holds most dear. But with its passing events leave their etchings on the tablets of memory that not even time can erase. Thus today, the fourth celebration of that memorable Armistice Day when the world war ceased, when guns that had been barking incessantly for many weary months were silent as if hushed by an unseen providence; when sons of several nations raised their heads from the shadows of blood-shed and horror and shook off the burden of hatred that had engulfed them and looked again towards the heavens unmarred by bursting shells or torn by cannon’s roar, brought memories to Red Wing’s citizens.
A new county in Minnesota to be known as Lake of the Woods will be created as soon as the Beltrami County canvassing board makes a report to Governor Preus and the governor’s proclamation for the creation of a new county is issued. Voters of Beltrami voted Tuesday to split the county, the proposal carried by a majority of 200 votes. Lake of the Woods County will comprise the northern half of Beltrami.
