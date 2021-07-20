25 years ago, 1996
Brandon Wood, 15, was honored last Wednesday for his quick action in pulling 76-year-old Clara Esterby from her car, rapidly sinking in the waters of the Little Cannon River. Wood saw a big splash and quickly ran across the scene, and spotted a car floating in the water, and a woman attempting to climb out. When he reached the car, she was attempting to exit the vehicle through the driver’s side window. Brandon picked her up and carried her to the river’s bank.
Authorities didn’t have to look too far from home to find the individual responsible for thefts at nearly a dozen churches in six Goodhue County communities. The man, 25, from rural Goodhue was arrested after his mother discovered some of the stolen items in his room and notified Detective Randy Mickelson of the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office. All of the churches involved reported microphones, TVs, VCRs or other electronic equipment missing.
50 years ago, 1971
Prairie Island was alive with activity this weekend despite Saturday’s rain. Tents, including the traditional teepee, were scattered around the dance area and Indians representing their tribes were dressed in handmade traditional clothes of buckskin. Young and old took part in the dancing held Friday night, Saturday afternoon and evening, and Sunday afternoon and evening.
A Meyer Manufacturing tractor-trailor rig with an extra long load tipped Monday afternoon while pulling onto Highway 61 from the Meyer driveway. The driver was not injured. He was attempting to make a left turn when planks shoring up the rear wheels of the trailer collapse, causing the cargo to shift and upset both trailer and tractor.
Pickets stand watch in front of the Red Wing Bell Telephone office today as the threatened nationwide strike went into effect today. “All I can say for sure right now is that there is a strike,” John Furlong, manager of the Red Wing Office said. “Neither the company or the union has made an announcement since it went into effect this morning.”
100 years ago, 1921
Remmler’s Brewery, at the corner of Bush and Fifth streets, was Tuesday seized by federal Prohibition agents. The action was taken following a thorough investigation on June 30 of charges that the brewery was manufacturing beer with more than the legal content of one-half of one percent of alcohol. The agents, armed with a search warrant, took possession of the brewery in the morning. They held a long consultation with Mr. Remmler, who is managing the plant for the A. Remmler estate.
Beyond the sounding of the burglar alarm at the Red Wing State Bank late Saturday evening, circus day passed off quietly in Red Wing. Despite the large crowd of strangers in town the police had an easy time of it, their efforts being mainly devoted to directing traffic. Not an arrest was made and no accidents were reported. Investigation into the burglar alarm revealed that the mechanism was touched off by a misplaced wire.
Dean Taylor, 14, narrowly escaped drowning Thursday in an extraordinary accident which occurred at the Red Wing Y.M.C.A. swimming tank. While making a dive his head struck the body of Myron Gard, who was swimming under the water. Taylor was stunned and sank to the bottom of the tank. Two companions, instantly noting that he did not come up, effected a heroic rescue. The lad was in a semi-conscious condition when his friends brought him to the surface.
