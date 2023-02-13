1998-25 Years
Custom Iron of Zumbrota will receive $100,000 in business development loans from the Southeastern Minnesota Initiative fund and the state of Minnesota, it was announced last week by Jay Novak, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Trade, and Economic Development. The project will create 20 new permanent full-time production jobs over the next two years to add to the complement of 22 employees. Custom Iron is a 20-year-old company that manufactures architectural metal products.
In order to get the new county jail up and running soon after construction is done, Sheriff Forest Wipperling requested the Goodhue County Board to allow him to hire three people to form a transition team at their Feb. 3 meeting.
“The jail is scheduled to be completed at the end of September – that’s 19 months from now.”
He pointed out that the transition process takes 18-24 months.
1973-50 Years
The completion of the $3.2 million Red Wing Vocational-Technical Institute will be delayed from the July 10 deadline, but school officials are not certain how long. Contractors for the vo-tech school asked architect Al Wegleitner, and vo-tech and school district officials today for a 58-day delay to complete the school building. Heavy rains last fall caused so much water seepage in some areas of the building that construction teams were forced to wade in water up to their knees.
Uncle Sam giveth, but he taketh away. A Red Wing veteran, inflicted with multiple sclerosis, was overjoyed when he received a 20 percent increase in Social Security benefits last fall. But now, he’s discovered that Uncle Sam has cut his veteran’s pension check due to the increased income. He’s just one of many Goodhue County veterans, their widows, and families who are experiencing difficulties because Congress has taken no action to increase veterans’ benefits.
1923-100 Years
A $5,000 personal injury suit was to be filed against the city of Red Wing today by Andrew Schneider for injuries sustained by a defective piece of sidewalk on East Fifth street near the Vollmers hotel property last October. According to the complaint Schneider received bad injuries to the knee and leg when a wooden slip under which ran a drain, flew up as Mr. Schneider stepped on it and was thrown.
An electric light and power plant in Red Wing is entirely feasible and with such a plant the recent rates can readily be maintained with a good prospect of some reduction in rates as the business increases. This was the sum and substance of conclusions reached by special engineer Louis Wolff at the end of his most comprehensive and exhaustive report on the municipal power plan proposition submitted to the city council, the Public Utility Commission, and the water board last evening.
Mr. Wolff’s report covered a wide field running from a two-unit plant calculated large enough to supply only the city with power enough to operate its waterworks systems and the curb lighting system, to a plant that would take care of all the city’s needs including the two mills, the largest power users here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.