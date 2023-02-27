25 years – 1998
Goodhue County and the city of Red Wing have both approved a plan to trade buildings – the Red Wing Police Department building and the county’s Community Health Service building. The county and the city will be consolidating their law enforcement services in a joint law enforcement center that is being built by the county in conjunction with the new jail. Since both the current sheriff’s department and police department will then be empty, the county hopes to move the public health department into that building.
The Milk Buds are coming to Kenyon, Minnesota Saturday, Feb. 28. That’s the date of Kenyon’s 19th annual Don Knopf Memorial Carriage and Cutter Parade, always the last Saturday of February. It will be the first trip to Kenyon for the Milk Buds, a one-of-a-kind attraction from Somerset, Wisconsin. The Milk Buds are a family of ponies all born on the Schottler dairy farm.
50 Years – 1973
The Labor Department said that food prices were their biggest monthly leap in a generation last month. But lower prices for clothing and used cars kept the overall rise in the cost of living to a relatively modest 0.3 percent. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said overall food prices rose 2.1 percent in January, the largest one-month increase since January 1951, when they rose 2.5 percent.
A rural Red Wing man, Bruce Kenitz, who died by suicide in jail on Feb 1 confessed before his death to killing a Cannon Falls gas station attendant in 1962, Goodhue County authorities said. In a prepared statement, the county attorney and the sheriff said Kenitz confessed three times that evening to the crime in front of witnesses.
100 Years – 1923
Secret Service men began today drawing in the strings of a nationwide net that they expect will enmesh 1,000 members of an international counterfeiting conspiracy that they believe has its tentacles gripped in every important city of the country. The ring is believed to have been manufactured and distributed between $1 million and $10 million worth of bogus bills and spurious stamps.
Lake City Fire Chief John A. Gross was surprised and honored by the newly reorganized Lake City department last evening when, as an invited guest, he attended the annual meeting of the down river department. Gross, who assisted the Lake City department in reorganizing about a year ago so that it could become entitled to the state firemen’s relief benefits, was presented with a handsome combination of pen and pencil and a substantial purse in recognition of his services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.