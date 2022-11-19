1997 – 25 years
The old Pine Island Creamery may be getting a new life. On Saturday, Nov. 15, members of the Minnesota Rural Organizing Project in Pine Island toured the Wobig Pallet Company building, which originally was a cheese and butter factory. The creamery, built at the turn of the century, is the city’s first and only remaining creamery. The company’s business has outgrown the space and plans are to build a larger facility in the Pine Island industrial park. The space matches some of the needs of the city that were outlined at the MROP community meeting held two years ago. Some of the ideas for use are a visitor’s center, a coffee house and a museum.
Ground was broken Monday for the construction of a new Zumbrota VFW building. Situated directly east of the old VFW building, the new structure will cover an area of 9,000 square feet, more than double the size of its predecessor. The layout will be similar to the old VFW, with a separate auditorium, bar, kitchen, bathrooms, storeroom and office space. All areas will be larger, with the capacity of the new auditorium close to 300. The bar’s max capacity will be 120. The new facility, which has been over four years in the making, will hopefully better serve the needs of a growing community.
1972 – 50 years
The US 8th Circuit Court of Appeals has affirmed a lower court’s dismissal of the constitutional challenge to Minnesota’s consolidation statute and to the consolidation of Red Wing and Burnside. In a two paragraph decision filed Tuesday, the three-judge panel ruled that “the claim of infringement of their constitutional rights is without merit.” A group of Burnside residents filed the constitutional challenge on the grounds that the consolidation deprived them of their right to vote and due process under the law. The judge ruled that there is no right under the due process clause of the constitution to vote on a proposed alteration of political boundaries.
At least one lawsuit is expected to be filed against Lake City as a result of the Oct. 30 blast, which leveled the Ben Franklin store and killed six. Red Wing attorney George Vogel has notified the city that he will represent Richard and Patricia Farrington in an impending suit. Patricia Farrington is improving in Lake City Hospital after sustaining hand and facial burns in the blast. All other injured blast victims have been discharged.
1922 – 100 years
Tired of Wabasha County rural life, a 12-year-old left his farm home to seek employment from the governor. He had just been paroled from the Red Wing training school and placed on the farm. He said he was given a ride in one of the buses plying between southern Minnesota communities and St. Paul and that he hoped to earn enough money to visit his mother in Duluth. The boy’s dream was shattered because of the absence of the governor, and he was committed to the custody of the parole agent and returned to the Red Wing School. “The boy will not be punished. His initiative to the chief executive of the state is highly commendable.”
The post office and Milwaukee depot at Frontenac were broken into sometime Friday night or early Saturday, some cash taken and express packages rifled. Just what was the value of the loot secured is unknown due to the fact that it is not known what the parcels contained. L.C. Tackeberry, postmaster and station agent stated about $3 in change was taken from the cash drawer, but the stamp drawer was not disturbed.
