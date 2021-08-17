25 years ago, 1996
The familiar voice of Rod Johnson could soon be heard throughout Target Center. The longtime voice of area sports teams is a finalist for a spot on the Minnesota Timberwolves roster as public address announcer. A submitted audition tape landed Johnson behind the mic Wednesday night for the first night of the Timberwolves summer showcase. Eight people tried out that night, but Johnson was the only one asked back for Friday night. The T-wolves have told Johnson to expect a decision in about two weeks.
Locally owned Jest For A Trucker was named horse of the year at Canterbury Park in Shakopee on Sunday, after the 4-year-old gelding won the $35,000 Minnesota Classic Championship. The horse won 6 of 7 races during the season. The horse is taking a week long break, but will continue racing this year in Kansas City.
50 years ago, 1971
Bob Richter, 16, Wacouta, shot and killed a timber rattlesnake in his yard near the Wacouta Pond this morning. The snake was about 3 feet long and had 6 ½ rattles. Richter was working on his car when he heard the snake rattle at a couple of young kittens that went too close. The snake apparently had come from a nearby bluff.
About 25 persons attended a meeting of the Red Wing Housing and Redevelopment Authority Monday to protest plans to locate a high-rise apartment building for the elderly on an East Fifth St. site. The delegation informed members of the HRA that they had gathered 70 names on a petition opposing construction of the high-rise building in their neighborhood. They said they plan to present the petition to the Red Wing City Council at its meeting tonight.
The Red Wing City Council authorized purchase of a new fire truck at the cost of $39,297. Fire Chief Bud Engeldinger reported that the department had received only one bid. The truck will be a pumper unit capable of carrying a large volume of water to a fire scene in the rural areas. The city can expect delivery of the truck and equipment in about one year.
100 years ago, 1921
Four horses perished and 2,600 bushels of newly threshed grain were burned in a fire which destroyed the John Monson farm, 14 miles southwest of Red Wing near White Rock. Damage is estimated at around $3,500, partially covered by insurance. The fire was discovered about 10 o’clock, but before sufficient fire fighting apparatus and help could be gotten on the spot the fire had gained such headway that it soon spread to the granary and also endangered the family dwelling.
Thirteen quarts of bonded liquor and an Overland roadster were seized by County Attorney Arnton and other local authorities Tuesday evening at the St. James Hotel. They also took into custody several men who are charged with violation of the Volstead Act and the state laws, pertaining to the transportation of liquor. One of the men claims to be the son of a deputy sheriff of Hennepin County.
The Red Wing concert band gave another of their most enjoyable concerts at Central Park on Friday evening. The attendance was not as large as the previous week, due largely to the Legion excursion, which drew close to a thousand people. Passing autoists continue to mar the pleasure of the concerts and lovers of good music are urging the authorities to take action to see that this practice is stopped for the hour and a half the concerts are in progress.
