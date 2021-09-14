25 years ago, 1996
The 1996 Goodhue County Fair 4-H Market Livestock Auction brought $31,194 in premiums to 174 4-H’ers who exhibited blue and red ribbon wethers and steers and the champion and reserve champion market barrows. Premiums were an average of $179.28 per animal. The premium is the money a 4-H’er receives above the normal selling price of their animal.
The annual Goodhue County Saddle Club Association trail ride was held Saturday and Sunday. About 90 riders rode the trails along the north side of the Cannon River and then through Gesme’s Deer Haven Farm. There was a roast beef dinner and karaoke on Saturday night with lots of dancing and singing.
50 years ago, 1971
Burglars made off with several hundred dollars in cash in an early morning break-in at the Farmer’s Store Shopping Center Saturday but left a large variety of burglary tools behind. Red Wing police rushed to the store when a paper boy reported that the burglar alarm on the outside of the shopping center was ringing. The intruders apparently entered the building through a second-story rear window by breaking out a screen and opening the window. Officers estimated the loss at as high as $1,000 in cash.
Ticket sales for “Frisco – a Far Out Western,” the Lion’s Club-sponsored musical at the Auditorium Theater Saturday, are “going real well,” according to Forrest Watson, chairman of the show committee. The musical – believed to be the first of its kind in Red Wing – will include appearances by four barbershop quartets and a 50-voice chorus.
PPG Industries’ Red Wing linseed oil plant reportedly has been sold to the Archer Daniel Midland Co. The Republican Eagle learned of the sale from employees at the Red Wing plant. Plant manager Frederick K. Bieri, however, refused to comment when asked to confirm the transaction. The plant employees learned of the sale Friday and reportedly were assured that the plant will continue its operations in Red Wing.
100 years ago, 1921
If the city’s water supply runs short, William Soderholm has a well which he will donate to the city, he says. While workmen were excavating in the basement of the Headquarters Billiard parlors on Plum Street, preparatory to installing a furnace, they discovered a 40 foot well, which evidently has been there for years. Louis Seufert was in business in the old building for close to a quarter of a century and never knew that the well was there. Soundings revealed that there was 12 feet of water in the well.
Opening exercises were held at the Red Wing Seminary chapel. Talks were given by several reverends from the area. There are over a hundred students already enrolled at the seminary, which is 20 more than a year ago at this time. Indications are that many more young people will enter the school in the next few weeks.
The new up-town office in Red Wing Laundry and Dry Cleaning company was opened Saturday in the new building on Third Street, adjoining The Republican office. The dry cleaning, pressing clothes department is located in the same building. E.A. Norbeck, who with his family arrived from Iowa, is in charge of the dry cleaning and repair department. C.O. Gustafson, the progressive manager of the laundry, said that business in the new quarters opened with a rush.
