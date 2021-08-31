25 years ago, 1996
It’s official: Rod Johnson is the new public address announcer for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Johnson received the news last Thursday. He’ll begin duties on Oct. 18, the start of the Wolves’ out-state exhibition series. In addition to his PA announcing, Johnson will do radio commercials and TV commercial voiceover for the Wolves.
The 1996 4-H Fashion Revue and Clothing Construction Judging Day was held in Zumbrota. Nearly 70 boys and girls brought clothing projects either made or purchased. In clothing construction, members are judged on how the garment was put together. While in fashion revue, the members model their garment, and are judged on how the garment fits.
50 years ago, 1971
Bruce Lemon, 19, won the first prize trophy in last week’s second annual Show-n-GO Model Car Contest, sponsored by Red Wing’s Little Clay Shop. Lemon’s electrically equipped “Mean Maverick” was named “best in show” by three judges under a point system based on neatness, workmanship, customizing and painting. Dave Hallstrom, 15, took home the second-place trophy with his sapphire blue 1961 Anglia.
The Red Wing Central High School marching band will compete at the Minnesota State Fair this year and an informal group of backers is attempting to charter at least one bus to take a cheering section to the fair. The Winger band is entered in the highest competition class and will take the field for an eight-minute routine.
The City Council’s ordinance committee has been instructed to prepare an ordinance designed “to get tough” with sightseers that obstruct firefighters and policemen at fire scenes. A massive traffic jam at the entrance to the Red Wing Industrial Park during a fire at the Riviera Kitchens plant last Friday night triggered the action.
100 years ago, 1921
The annual district convention of the Kiwanis clubs came to a close Saturday night in a blaze of glory. Kiwanians and their friends including everybody in Red Wing had one glorious time during the two days of the gathering and many events which served to make the convention a remarkable one from every standpoint, will long remain pleasant memories to all. The program provided was one replete with variety, entertainment, and value.
The shoe display in the show windows of the Mc. Neil Shoe Company is creating considerable attention, both for its attractive arrangement and because the shoes shown are all of local manufacture, being the products of the Red Wing and Stickles Shoe companies. The various stages for making footwear are clearly shown as are the various styles of shoes for both men and women and the leather that goes into their manufacture.
Red Wing is to have a strong semi-professional football team in the running this fall, according to present indications. A fund has already been raised for the purchase of some of the equipment and much interest is being shown by former stars of the gridiron, who are anxious to get back into the game again.
