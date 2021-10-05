25 Years Ago
Ten of the original 29 charter members of the Goodhue County Rural Youth were among the 57 former members and friends to gather at the Sawyer Inn at Goodhue to mark the 60th anniversary of the organization started in 1936. Rural Youth was organized to keep in contact with older boys and girls above the 4-H age, or until they married or became active in adult organizations.
The fourth annual Family Autumn Festival is set at Welch Village Ski Area. The Festival will feature music by the Lamont Cranston Blues Band and events such as chair lift rides, children’s fun bike races, games, moonwalk, kids miniature golf, food/booya and beverages, northern vineyard wine tasting, and an airborne archery shooting contest will all be held.
50 Years Ago
The Red Wing Central High School band has accepted an invitation to represent Minnesota in the national Jaycee convention early next summer. Band director Cliff Ekdahl agreed to accept the Jaycee invitation after a meeting with local civic leaders. Ekdahl said the invitation was apparently based on the band’s performance at this year’s Minnesota State Fair.
The second annual “Children’s Art Day” will wrap up the Red Wing Art Association’s Art Week on Saturday. Last year, the event attracted several hundred grade schoolers, teachers, and parents. The children from grades one through six will be competing for $1,100 in scholarship awards from the Schweigert Meat Co.
Mrs. Eugenie Anderson became the first woman named to the board of directors of the First National Bank of Minneapolis. The appointment came in a long line of firsts for Mrs. Anderson. She served as the nation’s first woman ambassador when she was appointed to that post in Denmark in 1949.
100 Years Ago
A number of men interested in seeing that the proposed vinegar factory becomes a reality and a prosperous institution among Red Wing’s many other enterprises, met at the Chamber of Commerce to discuss the project. Wm. F. Zimmermann explained the venture in detail, giving facts and figures to demonstrate that the manufacture of vinegar is a substantial business, and that Red Wing is a good locality for such an institution.
There has been considerable speculation of late as to whether or not there is an organization of the Ku Klux Klan here-abouts. Since the large city newspapers have started exposing the secret organization there have been a number in this section who have stated they have been felt out by strangers while riding on trains as to whether or not they would be interested in joining an organization of the Invisible Empire local. So far there has been no direct report, however, that a band of the white-capped men has found birth in this county.
A powerful address on “Playing the Game of Business,” was presented at the Kiwanis Club meeting. The meeting, which was preceded by an elaborate chicken dinner, marked the first anniversary of the founding of the Red Wing Kiwanis club and telegrams of congratulation from Kiwanians out of the city were read. They praised the spirit of the local Kiwanians and declared the Red Wing club to be one of the strongest in the district, if not the entire country.
